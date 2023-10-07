Man killed, woman seriously injured after Amtrak train strikes SUV in Vermont

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured when an Amtrak passenger train struck an SUV on Friday in Vernon, Vermont.

State police said they received a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. Friday reporting a car accident near the intersection of Route 142 and Bemis Road in Vernon. When they arrived at the scene, troopers learned that an Amtrak train had struck a 2002 Toyota RAV4.

The male driver and female passenger were taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where the male was pronounced dead. He was identified police as Craig Hudson, 53, of Brattleboro.

The female passenger was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where she is being treated for multiple injuries. She was identified by police as Shenandoah Gilbert, 47, of Vernon. Her condition is not known.

No one on the train was injured, and it was able to continue on its way after a delay.

The crash remains under investigation, state police said. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call Trooper Timothy Alibozek at 802-722-4600.