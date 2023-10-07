Vermont

Man killed, woman seriously injured after Amtrak train strikes SUV in Vermont

No one on the train was injured, state police said

By Marc Fortier

amtrak-generic-1

A man was killed and a woman seriously injured when an Amtrak passenger train struck an SUV on Friday in Vernon, Vermont.

State police said they received a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. Friday reporting a car accident near the intersection of Route 142 and Bemis Road in Vernon. When they arrived at the scene, troopers learned that an Amtrak train had struck a 2002 Toyota RAV4.

The male driver and female passenger were taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, where the male was pronounced dead. He was identified police as Craig Hudson, 53, of Brattleboro.

The female passenger was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where she is being treated for multiple injuries. She was identified by police as Shenandoah Gilbert, 47, of Vernon. Her condition is not known.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No one on the train was injured, and it was able to continue on its way after a delay.

The crash remains under investigation, state police said. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call Trooper Timothy Alibozek at 802-722-4600.

More Vermont stories

Vermont 9 hours ago

Vermont's flood-damaged capital is slowly rebuilding. And it's asking tourists and residents to help​

Vermont Oct 6

Woman's death on Vermont trail sets off search for ‘armed and dangerous' suspect

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us