Strangers Save Life of Driver Who Collapsed While Delivering Food Donations

Pam Love says she's still in awe after helping save the life of a man while preparing for a COVID-19 food pantry in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

"I just never experienced, nothing like this. It's something you see on TV," Love said.

On Wednesday, volunteers and members of the Black Economic Justice Institute were unloading a Stop & Shop truck filled with donations for weekend giveaway.

Boston Police Detective Larry Ellison was in the back of the truck. The driver was helping until he suddenly fell to the ground, suffering from an apparent heart attack.

"I got out and radioed for some medical assistance. He wasn't breathing so we started CPR on him," Ellison recalled.

Love was taking pictures and was the first to help.

"He was struggling for breath, unzipped his jacket … and I started compressions," Love said.

She had been trained in CPR. But the process is tiring, so the detective switched with her until paramedics arrived.

"I've never administered CPR. I've been a police officer for over 34 years. It's just amazing how your training kicks in," Ellison said.

The driver was eventually taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition. But Love and Ellison were told they saved his life.

"Had he been on a delivery and he fell and no one was home, he could've been laying there. His condition, I don't think he would have lasted if he did not get immediate attention," Ellison said.

In a statement, Stop & Shop said they're grateful for the efforts to help their driver. They didn't identify him, but say their thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.