Surveillance footage shows shooting outside Rhode Island police station

Surveillance footage released by the police department in Bristol, Rhode Island, shows the confrontation that led to an officer shooting a suspect last week, WJAR reports.

Police say the incident on Oct. 12 started when a naked man followed two Roger Williams University students to the police department. The students, both female, said the man stripped naked and was making hand gestures at them at Colt State Park. When they tried to leave, he followed their car. They drove to the police station for help.

The desk sergeant on duty, identified as Sgt. Paul Medeiros, came outside and found the suspect and the students. According to police, the suspect repeatedly rammed his car into the students' car and drove at Medeiros. That was when Medeiros fired two shots.

The suspect was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment and is recovering from his injuries. He was identified as 39-year-old Mark Rinn, of Rehoboth. He has since pled guilty to four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The students were treated for minor injuries.

The surveillance footage released Tuesday shows multiple angles of the confrontation. Police said Medeiros was not wearing a body camera because he was on administrative duty.

The Rhode Island State Police and Rhode Island Attorney General's Office continue to investigate the shooting.