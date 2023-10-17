Rhode Island

Surveillance footage shows shooting outside Rhode Island police station

The Rhode Island State Police and Rhode Island Attorney General's Office continue to investigate the shooting

By Thea DiGiammerino and WJAR Staff Reports

WJAR

Surveillance footage released by the police department in Bristol, Rhode Island, shows the confrontation that led to an officer shooting a suspect last week, WJAR reports.

Police say the incident on Oct. 12 started when a naked man followed two Roger Williams University students to the police department. The students, both female, said the man stripped naked and was making hand gestures at them at Colt State Park. When they tried to leave, he followed their car. They drove to the police station for help.

The desk sergeant on duty, identified as Sgt. Paul Medeiros, came outside and found the suspect and the students. According to police, the suspect repeatedly rammed his car into the students' car and drove at Medeiros. That was when Medeiros fired two shots.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The suspect was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment and is recovering from his injuries. He was identified as 39-year-old Mark Rinn, of Rehoboth. He has since pled guilty to four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The students were treated for minor injuries.

The surveillance footage released Tuesday shows multiple angles of the confrontation. Police said Medeiros was not wearing a body camera because he was on administrative duty.

The Rhode Island State Police and Rhode Island Attorney General's Office continue to investigate the shooting.

More Rhode Island news

Rhode Island Oct 15

Community mourns teens who died in car crash in Rhode Island

Oct 14

Synagogues in southern Mass. and R.I. receive bomb threats

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us