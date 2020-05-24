Local

Fatal Shooting

Suspect Arrested for Murder of 21-Year-Old Dorchester Man

Admilson Ribiero, 21, was shot and later passed away from his wounds on February 5

By Alec Greaney

A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a 21-year-old Dorchester man killed in February, authorities said.

Jose Carrucini, 20, was charged on Saturday with allegedly shooting and killing Admilson Ribiero, 21, on February 5, 2020.

Officers found Ribiero around 6:30 p.m. that evening still alive with gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Boston Police Department Homicide Detectives and members of the Fugitive Apprehension Unit announced the arrest Saturday afternoon.

Carrucini will be arraigned in Dorchester District court on Tuesday, May 26.

