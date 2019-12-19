Local
7-Eleven attack

Suspect in Racist Attack on Autistic Man Outside 7-Eleven Appears in Court

Suspect James Stephenson appeared in court Thursday, while prosecutors say his brother, the second suspect, unexpectedly died sometime earlier this month

By Mike Manzoni and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

By Mike Manzoni and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One of two suspects in a racist attack on an autistic man appeared in Lowell Superior Court for a hearing Thursday afternoon. The other suspect, prosecutors said, is dead. 

Prosecutors say two New Hampshire brothers, James Stephenson, 39, of Salem, and Jeremy Stephenson, 36, of Plaistow, attacked Jonathan Shumba, 22, outside a 7-Eleven in Dracut, Massachusetts, on Sept. 27.

The younger Stephenson died unexpectedly sometime after his first court appearance in early December, according to prosecutors who said in court that they received information from law enforcement as well as an online obituary.

Local

Week 16 Preview 21 mins ago

Pats Going for Sweep of Bills, 11th Straight AFC East Title

impeachment 54 mins ago

Massachusetts’ Republican Governor Mum on Trump Impeachment

Investigators allege the Stephenson brothers jumped out of their car and punched Shumba before hurling racial slurs at him and throwing him through a glass window.

“It was terrible. I try to be on my best behavior, try to stay out of trouble mostly,” Shumba said of the attack in an earlier interview with NBC10 Boston. “I didn’t want to die on concrete; it was two against one. I was trying to survive mostly.”

Stephenson is due back in court Jan. 10. He faces several charges, including civil rights violations. 

This article tagged under:

7-Eleven attack7-ELEVENLowell Superior CourtJames StephensonJeremy Stephenson
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us