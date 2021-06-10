Local

Massachusetts

Suspect in Robbery, Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Held Without Bail

William Leger, 35, of Somerville, Massachusetts, is accused of causing a wrong-way crash that killed 19-year-old Ashley Forward in Saugus while fleeing from a robbery

NBC10 Boston

A man authorities say caused a fatal wrong-way crash while fleeing from the scene of a robbery was held without bail Thursday at his arraignment held via video from his hospital room, prosecutors said.

William Leger, 35, of Somerville, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to several charges including vehicular homicide by reckless operation and unarmed robbery during the arraignment, according to a statement from Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He was held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for June 17.

Local

water quality 27 mins ago

Save the Sound Names CT's Top 10 Beaches Based on Water Quality

westwood 34 mins ago

Motor Home Crashes Into Motel Off Mass. Route 1, Sending Person to Hospital

Authorities say Leger robbed a convenience story on Wednesday, then while fleeing in a stolen vehicle south on the northbound lanes of Route 107 in Saugus, crashed head-on into another vehicle. Police had already broken off pursuit.

A crash in Saugus claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman.

Ashley Forward, 19, of Lynn, died at the scene. Leger was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A message seeking comment was left with Leger's attorney.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettscrashSaugusVehicular homicide
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us