Suspect sought after 18-year-old found stabbed to death in Roslindale alley

An 18-year-old is dead after being stabbed Monday in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood. Police are now trying to determine who did it.

The 18-year-old was found in an alleyway behind a fence between a home and a Buddhist temple on Bradeen Street. That area, neighbors said, has been problematic over the years and often frequented by teenagers.

Boston police have not identified the 18-year-old, who they found with a stab wound after they received a call to a section of Bradeen Street at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police believe a knife was used to commit the crime but a weapon hasn't been recovered as of Monday night.

A neighbor, who's lived in the area for 40 years, told NBC10 Boston she is concerned about youth violence.

"Whether it's a stabbing or guns or something, it's very distressful and no one seems to have an answer or a solution as to how do we stop this epidemic or violence," said Patricia Dunn.

"There's a lot of things that go on in this neighborhood, unheard, unseen sometimes," said Roslindale resident Devonne Doyle. "Sometimes, the best thing we can do is just go about our business and protect yourself."

A grim reality Doyle has had to live with for years: walking down Bradeen Street in Roslindale to get to school and passing by an infamous alleyway known by neighbors to attract trouble.

"I've been up and down this alleyway for years, even as a child," he said. "I can say it's not really the safest place to be at nighttime, especially not for someone like me who would be coming home, who uses this way to come home."

Doyle said he feels powerless having to always be looking over his shoulder.

"All I can say is: for those who come this way who travel this way going home or going to work, just be safe."

No arrests have been made yet in connection to the fatal stabbing.