Providence

Suspected gunman in deadly Providence park shooting found hiding in closet

Kevin Giron is accused of fatally shooting Juan Carlo Morales this weekend at John Donigian Park with a single shot to the chest

By William Reed

WJAR

Police have arrested a man suspected of killing a 19-year-old in a shooting at a park in Providence, Rhode Island, this week.

Kevin Giron, also 19, was arrested in a closet under a stairwell at a Union Avenue home after days on the run, Providence police said, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Giron is accused of fatally shooting Juan Carlo Morales this weekend at John Donigian Park with a single shot to the chest. Police believe a personal feud led to the shooting, according to WJAR.

Giron faced charges including murder and violating the conditions of bail for a previous weapons case in Providence District Court on Thursday.

