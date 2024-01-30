Vermont State Police

Suspects arrested in connection with 2022 murder of Vermont teenager

Isiah Rodriguez, 17, was found dead on the side of the road in Danby, Vermont, in February 2022.

By Julia Yohe

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a teenager in Vermont, according to Vermont State Police.

Isiah Rodriguez, 17, was found dead on the side of the road in Danby, Vermont, on Feb. 3, 2022. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest. Investigators believe it stemmed from a conflict regarding drug trafficking and stolen firearms.

After nearly two years, Vermont police arrested Ashley Wicks, 32, and Shawn Bulson, 32, on charges of being an accessory to murder after the fact Monday evening. Wicks was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Wicks and Bulson are expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning. A secondary hearing to determine whether or not the evidence warrants the conspiracy charge for Wicks will follow.

State police said they expect to make additional arrests as the investigation continues.

