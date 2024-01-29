Man dies while snowshoeing at Magic Mountain Ski Area in Vermont

Vermont State Police say a 60-year-old man died while snowshoeing at the Magic Mountain Ski Area in Londonderry on Saturday.

State police said they received a call around 6:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of a death that had occurred in the back country of the ski area.

Responding troopers found the man and learned that he had been snowshoeing with a group of people when he experienced a medical event and collapsed, state police said. Lifesaving efforts by bystanders and Magic Mountain Ski Patrol were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by Londonderry EMS.

State police identified the man only as a 60-year-old man from southern Vermont. They said his name will be released following the notification of family members.

The death is not considered suspicious.

"It’s been a very tough evening here," Magic Mountain said in a Facebook post Saturday night. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family. We thank the professionalism of our ski patrol who responded immediately as well as the heroic efforts of others in our extended family there at the scene when the incident happened. God bless our friend."