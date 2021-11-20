Local

New Hampshire

Suspicious Death Under Investigation in NH

There is not believed to be any danger to the public, officials say, while releasing little other information

By Asher Klein

Police line do not cross
Getty Images (File)

A person's death in New Hampshire is under investigation as suspicious, and police are examining locations in two different towns, officials said Saturday.

The suspicious death investigation is taking place in Orford, with a second location under investigation in Newport, about an hour south, according to the offices of Attorney General John Formella and State Police Col. Nathan Noyes

Officials didn't immediately provide any information about who died, when or what's believed to have taken place, but they did say that there is not believed to be any danger to the public.

More details will be released when it is available, the officials said.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNew Hampshire State PoliceNewportsuspicious death investigationOrford
