Suspicious Death Under Investigation in NH

A person's death in New Hampshire is under investigation as suspicious, and police are examining locations in two different towns, officials said Saturday.

The suspicious death investigation is taking place in Orford, with a second location under investigation in Newport, about an hour south, according to the offices of Attorney General John Formella and State Police Col. Nathan Noyes

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials didn't immediately provide any information about who died, when or what's believed to have taken place, but they did say that there is not believed to be any danger to the public.

More details will be released when it is available, the officials said.