Local

Massachusetts

Fire at Jewish Temple in Mass. Under Investigation as Suspicious

Police and fire responded to the Chabad Center Temple around 12:40 a.m. Monday

By Josh Sullivan

A dumpster fire that took place early Monday morning at a Jewish temple in Sharon, Massachusetts, is being investigated as a suspicious incident by local police.

Sharon police and fire officials responded to a dumpster fire at the Chabad Center Temple around 12:40 a.m. Monday. The person who called in the fire told officials they originally believed there was a bonfire in the area before realizing that the dumpster was on fire, police said.

Sharon police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 781-784-1587.

"We have no proof that anything nefarious took place but wanted Sharon to know that police are investigating this as suspicious," police tweeted.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Massachusetts News

Brighton 5 hours ago

Residents Escape, Dog Killed in Brighton Fire

Katherine Clark 3 hours ago

Man Indicted After Violent Threats to Rep. Katherine Clark, Sen. Richard Burr

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsfirePOLICESharon
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us