Fire at Jewish Temple in Mass. Under Investigation as Suspicious

A dumpster fire that took place early Monday morning at a Jewish temple in Sharon, Massachusetts, is being investigated as a suspicious incident by local police.
Sharon police and fire officials responded to a dumpster fire at the Chabad Center Temple around 12:40 a.m. Monday. The person who called in the fire told officials they originally believed there was a bonfire in the area before realizing that the dumpster was on fire, police said.
Sharon police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 781-784-1587.
"We have no proof that anything nefarious took place but wanted Sharon to know that police are investigating this as suspicious," police tweeted.