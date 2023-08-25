Gloucester

SUV crashes into Gloucester ice cream shop

No one was inside the building at the time, but the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

By Asher Klein

Matthew Ian Babine

An SUV slammed into an ice cream shop in Gloucester, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon.

The Gloucester Fire Department said they were called to the crash at Carl's Cones on Washington Street around 12:30 p.m. No one was inside the building at the time, but the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The building inspector has been called in to assess the damage and gas service to the building is shut off for the time being.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

