Don't drive in Swanzey, NH, police ask Sunday, amid flooding

Police in Swanzey, New Hampshire, have asked residents to avoid driving due to flooding in the town.

"Please avoid driving in Swanzey at this time," said police in a Facebook post. "Units are all tied up and are not able to check all roads. If the roads are covered in water do not attempt to pass through."

In the post, police also shared a photo of Holbrook Avenue, which is currently not passable due to flooding.

Swanzey is one of many areas in New England affected by flooding, with our forecast projecting storms and downpours into early Tuesday, bringing the risk of localized street and river flooding.

New Hampshire officials had advised residents on Sunday to stay informed as concerns of flash flooding loom across the state.

“More flooding is expected with this most recent round of rain. It’s important that residents and visitors remain safe,” NH Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “We all need to do our part to stay vigilant. If you are able to, avoid areas that are prone to flooding. If a Flash Flood Warning happens where you are, get to higher ground immediately.”

Today: Highs in the upper 70s for Boston & coasts with low 80s south/inland. Cloudy, low chance of rain east. Storms west and north. Overnight: Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Monday: First Alert Day. Cloudy AM, PM showers & storms. Highs in the lower 70s Tuesday: Highs in the low 80s, early showers, drier pm. Wednesday: Sunny, highs in the 80s, 90s inland.