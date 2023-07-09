The National Weather Serviced has issued a thunderstorm warning for multiple counties in Vermont.

The warning includes the counties of Chittenden, Lamoisle, Grand Isle and Franklin.

The warning is active until 3:15 p.m.

There is also a flash flood warning for Hartford County, Connecticut that is active until 5:30 [.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect for western New England as there is a heightened risk for localized excessive rainfall.

Storms begin to develop today, firing up additional rounds of storms and downpours Monday in parts of Connecticut, western Mass, Vermont & NH. It should all come to an end for southern New England on Tuesday.

Today’s downpours began late morning in a very isolated form over VT, NH and CT. Storms will continue to strengthen late this and evening while they push north and slightly east into central NH and Worcester county.

Tomorrow’s rain will start early over CT and expand wider across the Berkshires and green mountains first with heavy rain settling into NH and eastern MA by the late morning and into the middle of the afternoon.

Storms and downpours should last most of the day… slowly departing into the northern country Monday night into early Tuesday. Heavy rain is the primary concern as it may lead to localized street and river flooding.

Road closures may be expected across parts of the west where more than 2” may fall. These storms may produce around 2” of rain per hour but with several rounds of scattered storms Monday, the potential for 3”+ will increase across western New England from CT into Vermont and parts of NH.

Frequent lightning and localized strong wind damage will accompany the strong to severe storms.

Tuesday should only spin a few showers in but a drier afternoon is expected for the second half of the day across central and southern New England. Wednesday features bright sunny skies with a rise in temperatures to the upper 80s-90s inland. The unsettled weather returns for the second half of next week.