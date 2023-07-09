NH warns of flash flooding chances, with more rain in the forecast

It's been a rainy few days in parts of New England, and with more storms looming for Monday, especially in New Hampshire, officials in the Granite State are warning residents and visitors to prepare for the possibility of flash flooding.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for vast swaths of New England because of the heightened risk for localized excessive rainfall. Our forecast projects storms and downpours will last most of Monday for parts of the region, slowly departing into the northern country Monday night into early Tuesday, bringing the risk of localized street and river flooding.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday urged people in the state to stay vigilant amid the risks.
“More flooding is expected with this most recent round of rain. It’s important that residents and visitors remain safe,” Sununu said in a statement. “We all need to do our part to stay vigilant. If you are able to, avoid areas that are prone to flooding. If a Flash Flood Warning happens where you are, get to higher ground immediately.”
“Residents and visitors need to pay attention to local weather forecasts,” said Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in the statement. “If flooding occurs, know what to do to keep you and your family safe. If you are visiting an unfamiliar area, make sure you know where there is high ground. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles. Never drive through flooded roadways.”
He shared these safety tips for people in an area that receives a flash flood warning.
- If flooding occurs get to higher ground immediately.
- Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio for critical updates from the National Weather Service.
- Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 1 foot of water can sweep your vehicle away. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.
- If you must evacuate, secure your home, including disconnecting electrical appliances.
- If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water. Just 6 inches of water can reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.
- Avoid floodwaters as they may be contaminated by oil, gasoline, or raw sewage. Water may also be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.
- If driving in a vehicle, remember the saying, “turn around, don’t drown.”