NH warns of flash flooding chances, with more rain in the forecast

It's been a rainy few days in parts of New England, and with more storms looming for Monday, especially in New Hampshire, officials in the Granite State are warning residents and visitors to prepare for the possibility of flash flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for vast swaths of New England because of the heightened risk for localized excessive rainfall. Our forecast projects storms and downpours will last most of Monday for parts of the region, slowly departing into the northern country Monday night into early Tuesday, bringing the risk of localized street and river flooding.

A slow moving front will bring several rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the area on Sunday and Monday. While the greatest threat looks to be across New Hampshire, localized torrential rain and flash flooding is also possible into western Maine. #MEwx #NHwx pic.twitter.com/WvCbKoXcv2 — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) July 8, 2023

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Sunday urged people in the state to stay vigilant amid the risks.

“More flooding is expected with this most recent round of rain. It’s important that residents and visitors remain safe,” Sununu said in a statement. “We all need to do our part to stay vigilant. If you are able to, avoid areas that are prone to flooding. If a Flash Flood Warning happens where you are, get to higher ground immediately.”

“Residents and visitors need to pay attention to local weather forecasts,” said Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in the statement. “If flooding occurs, know what to do to keep you and your family safe. If you are visiting an unfamiliar area, make sure you know where there is high ground. Most flood deaths happen in vehicles. Never drive through flooded roadways.”

He shared these safety tips for people in an area that receives a flash flood warning.