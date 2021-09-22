Taunton Nurse Stabbed in ‘Unprovoked Attack,' Police Say

A nurse taking a break outside a Massachusetts hospital was stabbed several times unprovoked on Tuesday, said police in Taunton, asking for help finding the attacker.

The stabbing took place Tuesday about 1:15 p.m. on North Pleasant Street outside Morton Hospital and near the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, Taunton police said Wednesday.

A woman "walked up behind [the nurse] and stabbed her several times. This was an unprovoked attack on one of our healthcare providers," police said.

Police didn't share the condition of the nurse in asking for information that could help identify the attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to call a Taunton police detective at 508-821-1471 ext. 3123.