Teen Passenger Ejected From Car, Seriously Injured; Driver Arrested: NH State Police

A New Hampshire teenager was seriously injured when he was ejected from the vehicle he was riding in late Saturday night, and the driver of the car has been arrested, state police said.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on Route 135 northbound near the Route 142 intersection in Dalton.

First responders on scene learned it was a single-vehicle crash involving a Volvo V70 Wagon.

Investigators say the Volvo was traveling northbound on Route 135 when the operator lost control, went off the left side of the roadway and struck the guardrail several times before coming to final rest in the middle of Route 135.

An 18-year-old passenger, identified by police as Isaak Labor, of Littleton, was ejected out of the rear window of the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was taken by EMS to Littleton Regional Hospital and later transferred by medical helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

There was no update on his condition Sunday night.

The driver, identified as Dagan Webster, 19, of Dalton, was arrested at the time of the crash for operating after suspension and revocation, misuse of plates, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Police say, while all factors are still being considered, it appears that speed is a contributing factor in this collision. Prior to the crash, a witness reported seeing the vehicle traveling at a speed above the posted speed limit.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have further information is encouraged to contact Trooper Tyler Brennan at 603-223-6188 or Tyler.J.Brennan@dos.nh.gov.