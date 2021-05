A teenager was hit by an MBTA bus in Milton, Massachusetts, Friday.

The girl was taken to the Boston Medical Center, according to the MBTA. Transit police are investigating the incident.

A nurse practitioner who was nearby when the girl was hit by the bus said she was unconscious and appeared to have a head injury.

#BREAKING: ⁦@MiltonPolice⁩ are investigating after an ⁦@MBTA⁩ bus hit someone on Adams Street this morning, according to fire officials. We’re working to get additional information. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/yh3aOZtb3D — Mike Manzoni NBC10 Boston (@MikeNBCBoston) May 28, 2021