Teenage Girl Reported Missing in Raynham

Police in Raynham, Massachusetts, have asked for the public's help finding a teenage girl who was reported missing by her family on Tuesday morning.

Emmie Chabot, 14, from Raynham, was last seen at around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Raynham Police Department, adding that she was last seen in the King Street area.

Chabot is believed to be traveling on foot, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, pink shirts and has red hair.

Anyone who has seen Chabot or knows where she may be has asked to call Raynham police at 508-824-2716.