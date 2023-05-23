Local

raynham

Teenage Girl Reported Missing in Raynham

Anyone who has seen Chabot or knows where she may be has asked to call Raynham police at 508-824-2716

By Matt Fortin

Raynham Police Department

Police in Raynham, Massachusetts, have asked for the public's help finding a teenage girl who was reported missing by her family on Tuesday morning.

Emmie Chabot, 14, from Raynham, was last seen at around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Raynham Police Department, adding that she was last seen in the King Street area.

Chabot is believed to be traveling on foot, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, pink shirts and has red hair.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone who has seen Chabot or knows where she may be has asked to call Raynham police at 508-824-2716.

More Raynham News

west bridgewater Apr 4

Raynham Woman Killed During Hit-and-Run on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

raynham Feb 20

Water Main Break at Raynham Walmart Sends Water Gushing From Ceiling

This article tagged under:

raynham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us