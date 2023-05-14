Teenager Hit By Car on Route 28 in Middleborough, Seriously Injured

A 15-year-old boy was hit by a car Sunday evening and is seriously injured, said police.

At 7:23 p.m., police said they received calls about a teenager being hit by a car in front of Hannaford's supermarket on East Grove Street in Middleborough.

The boy was seriously injured, and after being treated at the scene he was flown by a helicopter to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, said police.

The driver who hit the boy stopped after the incident and police say he is cooperating with their investigation.

The incident has forced parts of Route 28 to be temporarily closed while officials investigate, said police.