Tewksbury police look for suspect behind car break-ins

Tewksbury police are warning families to lock their car doors overnight, as they investigate a string of break-ins occurring in residential neighborhoods.

“I was very upset because it’s a nice neighborhood," said resident Linda Tobin. "You never have to worry about crime or anything, so it was very upsetting.”

Home surveillance footage in the neighborhood has picked up video of a person in light-colored clothing walking up a driveway, trying to open both cars parked there and then walking away when they were both locked.

“I called my husband and he asked me if I had gone through his whole glove compartment and taken everything out of his glove compartment and I said no," said resident Mariella Petrowski. "Then we realized someone had been in his car overnight.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“It’s a little creepy too knowing someone’s in your yard or in your car," said Petrowski. "We’re all locking everything and not just taking it for granted but it’s sad. We never had to worry before this.”

The residential neighborhoods with reported break-ins include Henry J Drive, Tomahawk Drive and Indian Hill Road.