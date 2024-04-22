The search for 4 jurors continues in Karen Read trial

Another day of questioning begins Monday inside a Dedham, Massachusetts, courthouse as jury selection continues in the Karen Read trial.

Only four more jurors are needed before opening statements can begin. 12 jurors were seated last week.

After an eventful jury selection process last week, a new crop of prospective jurors are set to enter the courtroom Monday, as both sides are motivated to get this process over with and to get the case underway.

As far as the trial, prosecutors made a push Thursday to admit DNA evidence connected to a piece of hair that was discovered on Read's SUV after her boyfriend John O'Keefe, a former Boston police officer, was found dead.

Prosecutors have given the report to Read's lawyers, but the judge hasn't made a ruling on if the data will be allowed in court.

Outside the court, the battle continues between Karen Rad supporters and the state after the court-ordered that a buffer zone be put in place, keeping demonstrators 200 feet away from the courthouse as well as from holding signs and wearing pro-Karen Read clothes.

Demonstrators have appealed the decision to the Supreme Judicial Court, claiming "the Superior Court had no authority to create the buffer zone outside the courthouse and its curtilage."

"The buffer zone is an unconstitutional prior restraint on all forms of 'demonstration' regardless of relation to the criminal case that spurred the creation of the zone," the group of demonstrators argued.

We got new insight Wednesday on how the people who will eventually consider the high-profile charges are being screened.

NBC10 Boston obtained the jury questionnaire from the clerk's office of the Norfolk Superior Court.

The questionnaire includes 29 questions, starting with one that summarizes the case:

"It is alleged that on January 29, 2022, while intoxicated and operating her motor vehicle in Canton, MA, the defendant, Karen Read, killed her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, an off-duty Boston Police officer. Is there anything about the description of the case, the charges, or the that the victim was an off-duty police officer, that causes you to believe that you cannot be fair and impartial in this case?"

Potential jurors have the option to respond yes, no or not sure to that and the other questions, which cover religious beliefs, law enforcement, media attention and if they think Read should have to prove her innocence.

Read the full document here:

Prior to the start of jury selection Tuesday, Judge Beverly Cannone announced that she's not going to exclude the defense from using a third-party culprit defense during the trial.

Prosecutors had filed a motion seeking to prevent the defense from making such an argument.

"I'm going to give you a chance to develop it through relevant, competent, admissable evidence," she said. "But you cannot open with it."

As the murder trial against Karen Read began, ahead of jury selection, Judge Beverly Cannone read a summary of the case for potential jurors — and addressed the massive public interest in the case that's prompted protests outside.

Read is accused of killing O'Keefe in January of 2022. Prosecutors say she hit him with her SUV and left him in a blizzard, but her attorneys say she's being framed as part of a massive coverup. The defense claims O'Keefe was attacked inside the home.

Cannone has said she expects the Read trial to last somewhere between 6-8 weeks once a jury is seated. She said the schedule will include full days on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and half days on Tuesdays and Thursdays.