These Mass. cannabis businesses are trying to win back money paid to cities

In January, Caroline Frankel, owner of Caroline's Cannabis, won a $1.2 million in a settlement from the town of Uxbridge, after the town couldn't prove how it had spent community impact fees her business had paid.
That win sent a wave of hope throughout the cannabis industry, which has long complained that community impact fees exploit their businesses. Now a number of cannabis companies are suing the municipalities in which they're based in an attempt to get their money back.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal