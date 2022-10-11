Local

Fall River

Third Suspect Arrested in Deadly Shooting Outside Fall River Bar

Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, was killed in a shooting outside the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight on Sunday

By Marc Fortier

WJAR-TV

A third person has been arrested in connection with a fight outside a Fall River, Massachusetts bar that ended in a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight on Sunday for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.

The victim, later identified as Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, was taken to Saint Anne's Hospital, and was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.

On Tuesday prosecutors announced the arrest of Anthony Miranda, 36. He is charged with assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded illegal firearm and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at Fall River District Court.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two other people were previously arrested, the district attorney's office said.

Luis Colon, 42, of Fall River, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is charged with accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm.

No further information about the investigation was immediately released.

More Massachusetts stories

South Boston 6 hours ago

Jury Deliberating Charges Against Woman in South Boston Crash That Killed Toddler

Rockland 4 hours ago

Middle School Custodian Accused of Trying to Meet Up With Teen for Sex

This article tagged under:

Fall RiverMassachusettsriverside sports bar and restaurant
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us