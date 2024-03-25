Maine

Power restoration in Maine could take days following major weekend storm

Heavy snowfall from the storm stretched across the region, including upstate and northern New York through Vermont, New Hampshire and most of Maine

By Staff Reports

NBC 5 News

Many residents in Maine's coastal counties are still without power Monday after this past weekend's storm brought snow and heavy rain through New England, and it could take days for power to be restored.

Those counties include Cumberland, York, Lincoln, Waldo, Knox and Sagadahoc, according to Central Maine Power, who said restoration efforts will likely extend into late Tuesday or possibly Wednesday.

Crews began clearing damage and fixing downed lines on Sunday, Central Maine Power, the state's largest utility, said.

Heavy snowfall from the storm stretched across the region, including upstate and northern New York through Vermont, New Hampshire and most of Maine. Many areas saw totals of 8 inches to 12 inches of snow, and some of the highest totals exceeded 30 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The combination of sleet, freezing rain and heavy wet snow took down trees and power lines and was blamed for hundreds of delayed and canceled flights.

