Thousands Without Power Amid High Wind Warning Friday Morning

Power outages are the biggest concern in the latest storm as strong winds gust through the region. Thousands of people woke up in the dark Friday morning in Massachusetts. After 6 a.m., more than 12,000 people were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

A high wind warning remains in place for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island until 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Eversource utility crews from out of state were positioned throughout the region and prepared to respond if any trees or wires come down.

“With those high wind risks -- over 60-65 mph gusts in some places -- there is that potential for damage and tree limbs to come down on power lines and knock power out," Chris McKinnon of Eversource said. "But we just want to make sure we have enough people that are ready to go.”

Some island ferries were cancelled Friday morning due to the weather. The Massachusetts Steamship Authority cancelled ferries between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. between Vineyard Haven and Woods Hole.

Eversource has crews on standby just in case there are outages due to high winds. @NBC10Boston https://t.co/tXghkoTO46 — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) February 18, 2022