lowell

Three people injured in crash involving school bus in Lowell

No children were on the bus at the time of the collision

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Lowell police said they responded around 9 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a school bus at the intersection of Andover and Nesmith streets.

Responding officers found the school bus on its side, with two adult occupants suffering from minor injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. There were no children on the school bus at the time.

The adult driver of the vehicle that struck the school bus also suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were released.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 4 hours ago

What's up with the ads saying Cambridge is ‘plotting to annex Boston'?

Newton 2 hours ago

Car flips over, lands on its roof following multi-vehicle crash in Newton

This article tagged under:

lowell
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us