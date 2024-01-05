A major winter storm is expected to hit Greater Boston this weekend, dropping as much as 8 inches of snow on parts of Massachusetts.

How much snow will you get, and what do you need to know to prepare? Here's a closer look at the track and potential impacts from this weekend's winter blast.

Overall impacts from Sunday's snowstorm

Sunday 'feels like' forecast

Snowfall totals for Boston, New England

Tracking Sunday's storm

Saturday-Sunday precipitation chances

Next storm chance Monday into Tuesday?

Quiet weather is anticipated on Monday ahead of our next storm. A burst of snow is set to arrive Tuesday evening through the interior toward the tail-end of the evening commute, depending on exact timing before changing over to rain Tuesday night as milder air moves in.

Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches will elevate flooding concerns, and damaging wind gusts may come into play as well.

Here's an early look at the storm's track and overall precipitation chances.

You'll be able to track the storm with our interactive radar on the NBC10 Boston app all weekend.