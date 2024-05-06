Tom Brady's former Back Bay condo is being sold for just under $8.5 million

A Back Bay condo at the Burrage Mansion that was once owned by Tom Brady is up for sale. The onetime Patriots superstar quarterback snagged the 3,422-square-foot second floor pad in 2004, and while he lived there collected a couple of Super Bowl rings before selling the property in 2008.

The GOAT isn’t the seller this time, but the Burrage is one of the greatest addresses in Boston. Built in 1899 as a home for industrialist and attorney Albert C. Burrage, the building’s exterior resembles a French chateau, adorned with ornate stone carvings of cherubs, gargoyles, lion heads and other animals.

The floor-through residence at 314 Commonwealth Ave. has seen some outstanding renovations since then, and the results are breathtaking. Beth Dickerson of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty is offering Unit 2 — three-bedroom, 3.5 bath residents — for just under $8.5 million.

