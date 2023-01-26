Tractor-Trailer Crashes Off Maine Turnpike, Will Stay There Until Friday. Here's Why

A tractor-trailer went off the road on the Maine Turnpike on Thursday due to weather conditions. And it won't be going anywhere too soon.

State police said the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Interstate 95 south in Etna, which is about 20 miles outside of Bangor in the central part of the state. The tractor-trailer lost control and went off the road on the median side.

Because of the poor weather conditions on Thursday and because it will take four hours to remove, police said the vehicle isn't going to be removed until Friday morning.

"While we appreciate people’s concern for the driver we are asking motorists to please not stop on the Interstate or report the crash to dispatch," a state police spokesperson said. "The driver of the truck is not injured and is no longer at the location."

No further details about the crash were released.