Two Fires Reported in Downtown Caribou, Maine

Firefighters are currently battling a fire in downtown Caribou, Maine, just hours after another fire was reported just a short distance away.

Early Wednesday morning, Caribou fire officials said on Facebook that they were fighting a large structure fire on Water Street. Residents were urged to avoid the downtown area. They provided an update at 5 a.m., saying that the scene remained active, Water Street remained closed and several detours were in place. By 7 a.m., they said Water Street was the only road still being impacted.

Then just before 10 a.m., fire officials said they were responding to another fire about a mile away on Sweden Street and the road was closed as a result. A Zillow search shows that the building is a single-family home.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The National Weather Service in Caribou shared a photo Wednesday morning from their weather camera showing smoke from the Sweden Street fire.

Caribou Fire Dept is fighting their Second Structure Fire of the day and we see the smoke on our Weather Camera. They advise Sweden St is closed right now. We hope everyone and the fire fighters are safe. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/nKMACpTg99 — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) January 25, 2023

Caribou, a city of about 7,000 residents, is the most northeastern city in the United States, just across the Canadian border.