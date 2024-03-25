Bolton

Truck driver hit with hammer during alleged road rage attack

Police said the truck driver suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by two men during a road rage incident Monday

A truck driver is in the hospital Monday night after he was allegedly struck with a hammer during a road rage attack on a Massachusetts highway.

Massachusetts State Police said the tractor-trailer driver suffered serious injuries in the attack, which happened in the breakdown lane on 495 in Bolton. He was taken to Leominster Hospital for treatment.

Details on what led up to the attack were not immediately clear, but police said the driver was attacked by two men riding in a Volkswagen GTI hatchback. The attackers fled before police arrived.

Two suspects were later taken into custody when the Volkswagen was spotted in Marlborough. A third person in the car, a woman, was not charged. One of the suspects was treated at Marlborough Hospital for injuries.

Charges are being finalized and neither suspect has been publicly identified at this time, state police said.

This is a developing story. More details were not immediately available.

