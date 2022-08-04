Trailers Holding Construction Debris Go Up in Flames in Yarmouth

Several trailers holding construction debris in Yarmouth, Mass. caught fire early Thursday morning.

The Yarmouth Fire Department got called to the burning trailers at the town's transfer station just after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Crews arrived to find four 40-foot long trailers fully involved in fire.

Fire crews attacked the fire from all sides to get it down. Just after 8 a.m., an excavator was brought in to pull the trailers apart and spread the debris out, so that could be extinguished too. The trailers were waiting to be transported off Cape Cod, but are now a total loss.

Fire officials haven't said yet what may have sparked the fire.

Crews are expected to be on scene working for a few more hours still.