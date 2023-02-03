Conn. Baby Dies When Tree Falls on Vehicle in Mass., Mom Seriously Hurt

A baby died when a tree fell on a woman's vehicle in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, authorities said.

The mother, a 23-year-old from nearby Winsted, Connecticut, was also seriously injured in the crash on Feeding Hills Road, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

The tree was apparently felled by strong winds, prosecutors said. High winds were blowing through New England Friday as an arctic airmass hits the region.

This evening: Temperatures keep dropping to subzero Friday night. Gusts grow through the day up to 40 mph. Wind chills 20 degrees below 0 to 30 degrees below this evening into tonight. Tonight: Low temperatures up to -9° in suburbs. Wind chills up to 30° below 0. Mostly clear, gusting as high as 40 mph. Saturday: Wind chills 35 degrees below 0 in the morning to single digits by Saturday evening. Breezy. Sunday: Milder, highs in the 40, mostly cloudy, breezy.

First responders were called to the scene about 11:57 a.m., prosecutors said. Firefighters were able to free the woman, who hasn't been identified, and rush her to Baystate Medical Center.

But the baby, whose age and name weren't given, didn't survive the incident.

A portion of the road was closed at Foster Road, WWLP reported.

Southwick is a town of about 9,000 residents located in Hampden County, west of Springfield along the Connecticut border.