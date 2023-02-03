Local

southwick

Conn. Baby Dies When Tree Falls on Vehicle in Mass., Mom Seriously Hurt

The tree was apparently felled by strong winds blowing through New England Friday as an arctic airmass hits the region

By Marc Fortier

WWLP-TV

A baby died when a tree fell on a woman's vehicle in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, authorities said.

The mother, a 23-year-old from nearby Winsted, Connecticut, was also seriously injured in the crash on Feeding Hills Road, according to the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

The tree was apparently felled by strong winds, prosecutors said. High winds were blowing through New England Friday as an arctic airmass hits the region.

This evening: Temperatures keep dropping to subzero Friday night. Gusts grow through the day up to 40 mph. Wind chills 20 degrees below 0 to 30 degrees below this evening into tonight. Tonight: Low temperatures up to -9° in suburbs. Wind chills up to 30° below 0. Mostly clear, gusting as high as 40 mph. Saturday: Wind chills 35 degrees below 0 in the morning to single digits by Saturday evening. Breezy. Sunday: Milder, highs in the 40, mostly cloudy, breezy.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

First responders were called to the scene about 11:57 a.m., prosecutors said. Firefighters were able to free the woman, who hasn't been identified, and rush her to Baystate Medical Center.

But the baby, whose age and name weren't given, didn't survive the incident.

A portion of the road was closed at Foster Road, WWLP reported.

Southwick is a town of about 9,000 residents located in Hampden County, west of Springfield along the Connecticut border.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 19 hours ago

12-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Concord, Mass.

Healthgrades 19 hours ago

These Mass. Hospitals Were Ranked Among the Nation's Best

This article tagged under:

southwickdeath investigationwind
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us