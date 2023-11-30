Lexington student accused of stealing Israeli flag from high school display

A student in Lexington, Massachusetts, allegedly stole an Israeli flag from a display at the high school earlier this week, according to school officials.

A caregiver on Monday reported vandalism that occurred to Lexington High School's display of flags, which represents the nations of origin of all students, noted interim principal Andrew Baker in an email to parents on Wednesday.

"This exhibit is carefully curated by members of our LHS counseling department and updated each year, and the Israeli flag was clearly missing from the display," wrote Baker.

He said the school doesn't "take matters like this lightly," and is "working through appropriate consequences and education with that student."

The Israeli flag will be replaced, said Baker.

In the meantime, parents are being urged to continue a dialogue of education and inclusion at home. A districtwide newsletter with resources will be shared in the coming weeks.

