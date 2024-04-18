Truck rolls over, spills gravel on Route 3 in Weymouth

A truck rolled over and spilled gravel onto the highway in Weymouth, Massachusetts, the Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. on Route 3 north and shut down the right lane, officials said.

Dump truck rollover crash with gravel spill in #Weymouth on US-3-NB at MM-36.0. The Right lane is CLOSED. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 18, 2024

Drivers should expect delays.

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

This story will be updated once more information is available.