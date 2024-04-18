Weymouth

Truck rolls over, spills gravel on Route 3 in Weymouth

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured or what caused the crash

A truck rolled over and spilled gravel onto the highway in Weymouth, Massachusetts, the Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. on Route 3 north and shut down the right lane, officials said.

Drivers should expect delays.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

