Local

Truro

Truro home explosion, fire likely caused by propane leak

The investigation concluded that a propane leak was likely ignited by home heating equipment, causing the explosion

By Sophia Pargas

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a Truro, Massachusetts, home was reduced to rubble in an April explosion, officials say a propane leak is the probable cause.

The explosion and fire occurred on April 20 at a home on Harding's Way. Though no residents were harmed, the home was completely destroyed and officials stated they had "never dealt with anything of this extent."

Truro Fire Chief Timothy Collins, Truro Police Chief Jamie M. Calise and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced the results of the investigation early Tuesday morning. Though the extensive damage to the house makes establishing a definitive cause impossible, no evidence of foul play was found.

The Truro fire and police departments as well as the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit determined that a propane leaked into the basement and was ignited by either a water heater or a home furnace, causing the fire and detonation of a 120-gallon propane tank.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Officials concluded that the propane tank "was overdue for a requalification examination" and had been improperly filled. On behalf of F.A. Day and Sons, the notice of violation was issued to the individual responsible for filling the tank.

Despite the inability to rule out multiple potential causes, the propane leak is considered the primary contributing factor of the incident.

More Massachusetts news

titanic 8 hours ago

Search continues for missing Titanic tourist sub; less than 2 days of oxygen remaining

Boston Business Journal 8 hours ago

South End grocery store files for bankruptcy

New England 9 hours ago

These 2 New England cities are ranked top in the country for families

This article tagged under:

Trurofirehouse firelocal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us