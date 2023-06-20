New details about passengers onboard missing Titanic tourist submersible

The clock is ticking Tuesday, as a search continues to find a submersible that vanished in the Atlantic Ocean, about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod.

The five people who were onboard were on a voyage to see the wreckage of the Titanic, and the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston is heading up the multi-agency search for the OceanGate vessel.

New details are coming out about the five people who are onboard, as reported by NBC sister outlet Sky News.

David Gallo, an expert in mapping the ocean floor who led the first mapping expedition to Titanic, tells NBC10 Boston that a number of things could have gone wrong including the submersible possibly getting tangled in Titanic’s wreckage, which would mean it could take a robot to free the vessel.

British billionaire Hamish Harding is one of them, and he had been posting on social media about the trip leading up to it. Also in the submersible is former French Navy Commander Paul-Henry Nargeolet – who’s led several previous expeditions to the Titanic site — and OceanGate’s CEO and founder Stockton Rush, who has insisted in previously published reports that these expeditions are safe. Finally, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Sulaiman, are on the expedition, too.

The search for the OceanGate Expeditions submersible is about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, in water that's about 13,000 feet deep. The vessel had about 96 hours of oxygen when it deployed Sunday for the company’s third annual trek to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Boston says everything is being done to locate and rescue five people onboard a missing submersible around 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod.

It lost communication about an hour and 45 minutes into the dive Sunday morning. It should take about two and a half hours to get down to the wreckage.

The search is taking place by water and air, they’ve also alerted commercial vessels in the area to keep an eye out as well.

“Right now we’re focused on locating the vessel, but at the same time, if we find this vessel in the water then we will have to effect some sort of rescue, or coordinating, reaching out to different partners within the US Navy, within the Canadian Armed Forces, and within private industry to understand what underwater rescue capability might be available," Rear Adm. John Mauger said, who is the First Coast Guard District Commander.

Time is critical at this point, with experts saying there’s only enough oxygen onboard to last until Thursday.