Two charged in Providence drive-by highway shooting

Two men have been arrested in a drive-by shooting on a Rhode Island highway last year.

Enrique Miranda, 34, of North Providence, and Jarvon Brown, 33, of Providence, have both been charged in the shooting on Oct. 21, 2023. They were arrested Thursday.

According to investigators, Miranda and Brown were traveling in a car on I-95 near exit 38 in Providence when they opened fire on another vehicle. Police say this was a targeted attack on the victim in the other car, who was shot in the abdomen and suffered life-threatening injuries. The victim survived the attack.

Miranda was charged with assault with the intent to commit murder, using a firearm when committing a crime of violence, drive-by shooting, license or permit required for carrying a pistol, possession of firearms by certain persons prohibited, manufacturing/delivery/possession with intent to deliver Schedule I or II and conspiracy. Brown was charged with assault with the intent to commit murder, using a firearm when committing a crime of violence, drive-by shooting, license or permit required for carrying a pistol, possession of a controlled substance Schedule I and conspiracy.

Police say the drug charges stem from when they executed a search warrant at the suspects' homes. In Miranda's home police say they seized suspected crack cocaine, money and narcotics paraphernalia. In Brown's, they seized suspected ecstasy (MDMA).

Miranda was initially arraigned Thursday and held without bail. At a re-arraignment Friday he was given a $50,000 surety bond for the shooting charges and held without bail on the drug charges. Brown was arraigned and held without bail for a probation violation.