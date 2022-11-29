Man Killed His Partner, Then Himself, in New London, NH Officials Say

An elderly man fatally shot the woman he lived with, then turned the gun on himself, on Tuesday afternoon, New Hampshire authorities said Wednesday.

The partners' bodies were found Tuesday at the New London home after someone there called police, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and state and local police.

Douglas Lyon, 78, is believed to have shot Peggy Brown, 73, three times inside the home, officials said. Lyon's body, shot once, was found outside the home on Shaker Road.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Police didn't share more details about what they believe prompted the deadly shooting.

Authorities on Tuesday had only said they were investigating two "untimely" deaths of adults. They said there was not believed to be any risk to the public.