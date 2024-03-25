Two indicted for murder in 1993 shooting of teen in Fitchburg

Two men have been indicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in Fitchburg, Massachusets, over 30 years ago.

Robert D'Lucca, 49, and Lawrence Calafell, 51, were indicted for murder on Friday by a Worcester County Grand Jury in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Deondray Atwood back in 1993, according to the Worcester District Attorney's Office. Both men were also indicted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

On Nov. 25, 1993, prosecutors said D'Lucca and Calafell shot into a car parked on Daniels Street in Fitchburg with three people inside, including Atwood and two other teens. Atwood was shot multiple times, and later died. Another passenger sustained multiple gunshot wounds but survived her injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt.

D'Lucca was charged with the crime in 1993 but wasn't tried at the time after he was arrested in New York on separate murder charges. He has been serving time at Sing Sing Correctional Facility ever since, but he will be brought back to Massachusetts to face charges in the Fitchburg murder case at a later date.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Following his indictment Friday, Calafell was arrested without incident in Fitchburg by Massachusetts State Police. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Worcester Superior Court.