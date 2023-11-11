Two injured, juvenile arrested in ‘domestic incident' at Bourne home

Police red and blue lights
GETTY IMAGES

Two people are injured and a juvenile is in police custody following a 'domestic incident' at a home in Bourne, Massachusetts, according to police.

Authorities say the incident occurred in the 300 block of Old Plymouth Road. One person sustained injuries and another person had minor injuries, police said. Old Plymouth Road may be closed at times due to an investigation. According to Bourne Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Barnstable County Sheriffs Department are also involved in the investigation.

Police say no one else was involved in the incident and they are not seeking other suspects. No additional information has been released.

