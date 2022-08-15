Two Swimmers Missing Near Jaws Bridge on Martha's Vineyard

Two swimmers have gone missing off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, prompting a multi-agency search Monday morning, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is searching for the two missing simmers near the Jaws Bridge in Edgartown, it said online.

Several first responding agencies are helping with the search, including Massachusetts State Police, the Edgartown Fire Department and the Dukes County Sheriff's Office.

#HappeningNow: @USCG is searching for 2 missing swimmers in Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge. Searching are CG STA Woods Hole, Air Station Cape Cod, CGC Hammerhead, Edgartown Fire, Oaks Bluff Fire, Tisbury Fire, Dukes County Sheriff and Mass State Police.#SAR — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 15, 2022

Officials have not released additional information about the search or missing swimmers yet.