Two Swimmers Missing Near Jaws Bridge on Martha's Vineyard

Two swimmers have gone missing off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, prompting a multi-agency search Monday morning, according to the United States Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard is searching for the two missing simmers near the Jaws Bridge in Edgartown, it said online.
Several first responding agencies are helping with the search, including Massachusetts State Police, the Edgartown Fire Department and the Dukes County Sheriff's Office.
Officials have not released additional information about the search or missing swimmers yet.