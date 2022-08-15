Local

Jaws Bridge

Two Swimmers Missing Near Jaws Bridge on Martha's Vineyard

Several agencies are looking for the missing swimmers in a search that began Monday morning

By Matt Fortin

CoastGuard_shutterstock_55661836

Two swimmers have gone missing off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, prompting a multi-agency search Monday morning, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard is searching for the two missing simmers near the Jaws Bridge in Edgartown, it said online.

Several first responding agencies are helping with the search, including Massachusetts State Police, the Edgartown Fire Department and the Dukes County Sheriff's Office.

Officials have not released additional information about the search or missing swimmers yet.

