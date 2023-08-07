U-Haul leads police over NH, Maine state line in pursuit — even with flat tires

A wild police chase that spanned two New England states and involved a U-Haul came to an end with the help of a police K-9 over the weekend, New Hampshire State Police said Monday.

The situation started in Maine, where a U-Haul was being sought by police for an alleged connection to a theft that happened in Sanford. While still in that state, New Hampshire troopers said that the driver of the U-Haul got out of the box truck during a traffic stop, and the passenger took off in it — nearly hitting the original driver in the process. Troopers pursued the truck, but let it go when it got into Rochester, New Hampshire.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a trooper in Rochester spotted the U-Haul, and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the truck allegedly kept going, and another police chase started. The person behind the wheel is accused of driving erratically while heading into the Milton community on Route 16, where a tire deflation device flattened two tires on the truck.

Police said the U-Haul took Route 125 and eventually went into Lebanon, Maine, where it continued to lead troopers on a chase down rural roads.

Troopers were able to flatten a third tire, and the U-Haul eventually got stuck in some mud in a field next to a business back in Rochester, New Hampshire, troopers said.

The driver got out of the U-Haul and ran off into the woods, before being found by one of the state trooper's K9s, New Hampshire State Police said. The driver was then arrested, and police identified him as 30-year-old Michael Bennett of Sanbornville, New Hampshire.

Bennett is now facing a number of charges, including reckless conduct, operating after certification as a habitual offender and more. Additional charges are likely in both states, state police added.