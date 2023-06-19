Coast Guard in Boston provides update on missing submersible 900 miles east of Cape Cod

The U.S. Coast Guard in Boston says everything is being done to locate and rescue five people onboard a missing submersible around 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod.

In a 4:30 p.m. press briefing, Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, provided an update on the rescue operation that is underway deep in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean in search of the submersible vessel that was carrying people to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

OceanGate Expeditions confirmed the search for its five-person submersible and said its focus was on those aboard the vessel and their families.

“We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible,” the company said in a statement. “We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers.”

David Concannon, an adviser to the company, said Oceangate lost contact with the sub Sunday morning. He said officials are working to get a remotely operated vehicle that can reach a depth of 6,000 meters (about 20,000 feet) to the site as soon as possible.

Unlike submarines that leave and return to port under their own power, submersibles require a ship to launch and recover them. OceanGate hired the Canadian vessel Polar Prince, a medium duty icebreaker that was formerly operated by the Canadian Coast Guard, to ferry dozens of people and the submersible craft to the North Atlantic wreck site.

Mauger said they reached out to Polar Prince once the vessel was reported overdue and then launched surface and aerial searches.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Boston is leading the massive search and is being assisted in its efforts by other US and international agencies, including the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, which said the vessel was reported overdue around 9:13 p.m. Sunday.

The wreck of the Titanic is around 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and at a water depth of around 13,000 feet.

"It is a remote area, and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area but we are deploying all available assets to make sure that we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board," Mauger said.

According to Mauger, the submersibile had a 96-hour oxygen supply available in case of emergency, and there should be about 70 hours left as of the briefing time.

"Our first thoughts are with the crew members and the families of those board," Mauger said. "We want to make sure that we have done absolutely everything that we can do to locate their family members and bring them home safe. So they're first and foremost in our thoughts every moment of this search operation."

The Coast Guard would not discuss any of the people on board, other than saying there is one pilot and four mission specialists, or communication with their families.

The expedition was OceanGate’s third annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of the iconic ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew. Since the wreckage’s discovery in 1985, it has been slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria, and some have predicted the ship could vanish in a matter of decades as holes yawn in the hull and sections disintegrate.

The initial group of tourists was funding the expedition by spending anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 apiece.

The latest trip was scheduled to depart from St. John’s, Newfoundland, in early May and finish up at the end of June, according to a court documents filed by the company in April with a U.S. District Court in Virginia that presides over Titanic matters.

The 5-person submersible, named Titan, is capable of diving 4,000 meters or 13,120 ft. “with a comfortable safety margin,” OceanGate said in its filing with the court. It weighs 20,000 pounds (9,072 kilograms) in the air, but is ballasted to be neutrally buoyant once it reaches the seafloor, the company said.

The Titan is made of “titanium and filament wound carbon fiber” and has proven to “withstand the enormous pressures of the deep ocean,” OceanGate stated. OceanGate told the court that Titan’s viewport is “the largest of any deep diving submersible” and that its technology provides an “unrivaled view” of the deep ocean.