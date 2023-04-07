Local

Dartmouth

UMass Dartmouth Student to Be ‘Sorely Missed' After Being Fatally Struck on Campus

Campus administrators have asked that people keep Frank Petillo, Jr. and his family in their prayers

By Matt Fortin

umass_dartmouth
NBC10 Boston

A student at UMass Dartmouth was struck and killed by a vehicle on campus on Thursday, according to a letter sent to the college community by the chancellor.

First-year bioengineering student Frank Petillo Jr. was fatally hit, according to the university.

"This has been a very difficult week for the Corsair community," Dr. Mark Fuller wrote in the letter. "We feel a collective pain even if we do not personally know those who have passed. We sit in class together. We work together. We pass each other in the halls. We are often more connected than we realize. If you need support, please reach out to someone."

The university is providing additional hours at its counseling center on Friday until 7 p.m.

Faculty and staff who need support have been encouraged to reach out to the human resources department.

Additional information about what happened was not released.

