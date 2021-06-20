Local

UMass to Unveil Statues of Basketball Players Julius “Dr. J” Erving and Marcus Camby

Statues of coaches Jack Leaman and John Calipari will also be made public in September

The University of Massachusetts has announced plans to unveil statues of two of the best men's basketball players as well as two of the best basketball coaches in school history outside the team's Amherst arena.

The statues of Julius "Dr. J" Erving and Marcus Camby as well as coaches Jack Leaman and John Calipari will be made public during a ceremony Sept. 11 outside the Mullins Center.

Director of athletics Ryan Bamford called the men the four pillars of the university's men's basketball program.

