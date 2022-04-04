Local

Maine

Underground Fuel Tank Explodes at Maine Gas Station

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

An underground fuel tank at a gas station in Maine exploded on Monday morning, authorities said.

The explosion occurred around 10:45 a.m. at the Quick Stop just off Interstate 295 in Richmond. It occurred just after a car had driven over the underground fuel tank.

No injuries have been reported, and there is no damage to the business or any vehicles.

Investigators with the state Fire Marshal's Office are at the scene, and the incident remains under investigation. The state Department of Environmental Protection and service technicians also responded.

Maine State Police, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office and several area fire departments assisted Richmond fire and police at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

