United Flight Attendants to Picket at Logan Airport Over ‘Operational Issues'

Boston Logan is one of 14 airports that flight attendants with United Airlines are set to picket at on Tuesday

By Matt Fortin

United Airlines flight attendants are planning to picket Tuesday at airports across the country, including Logan International Airport in Boston, calling on the airline to support its frontline workers and fix "ongoing operational disruptions".

The flight attendants plan to picket from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Logan's Terminal B. The Association of Flight Attendants is backing the demonstration, which is going on Tuesday at over a dozen airports.

"Good isn’t leading the way at United. Flight attendants are fed up and showing up to the picket line," President of AFA’s United Airlines chapter Ken Diaz said in a news release.

The news release said that flight attendants "have been left empty handed or stranded themselves without support from management". Flight attendant representatives claim the company's management has made operational issues worse by a lack of proper staffing.

"We’ve worked hard to reduce wait times for flight attendants to talk to a crew scheduler, including more hiring and adding digital options for some items," United Airlines said in a statement provided to NBC10 Boston.

